Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades High Tide (CVE:HIT) to “Strong-Buy”

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

High Tide Price Performance

High Tide stock opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

