Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

VSTM stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Verastem has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

