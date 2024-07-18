Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0734

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $15,790.42 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,812.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.83 or 0.00587329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00111909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00248576 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00070287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,842,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.