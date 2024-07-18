Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) Shares Down 78.4%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 78.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.