Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.72.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.14. 5,547,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,973. The company has a market capitalization of $492.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

