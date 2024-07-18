Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.72.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.36. 534,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.22. The company has a market cap of $499.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.