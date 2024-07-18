Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 3%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.50. 245,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 551,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

VIST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

