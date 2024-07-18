Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

