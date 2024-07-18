Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 708.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.66. 208,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,440. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.