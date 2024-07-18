W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $62.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.33 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. W. R. Berkley's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,690,000 after acquiring an additional 898,027 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,261,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 458,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

