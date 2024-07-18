WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

WaFd Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

