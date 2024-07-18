WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.
NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
