WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WaFd traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 234633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get WaFd alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAFD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

WaFd Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 73,345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in WaFd by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $15,363,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.