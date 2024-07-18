Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

