Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.76 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00042348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,101,425 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

