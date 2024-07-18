Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.11). Approximately 1,411,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 925,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Warehouse REIT Stock Performance

Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.11 million, a P/E ratio of -317.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

