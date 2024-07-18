Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 3.5% Higher

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.68. 10,480,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 27,464,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $198,916,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after buying an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,594,000 after buying an additional 575,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

