Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.12.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Warner Music Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.