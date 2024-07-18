Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $48.43. 1,791,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Barclays dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

