Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.14.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,043.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,014.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,040.84. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

