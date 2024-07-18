Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $225.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.92.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.62 and a 200 day moving average of $193.89. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanderbilt University increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 36,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

