Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a $26.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEN. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $20,574,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,772 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,760,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

