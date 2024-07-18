WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $14.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W cut WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $175.71 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in WESCO International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.