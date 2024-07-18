West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $327.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.