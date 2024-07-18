Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Down 0.3%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.82. 392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.79%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

