WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $290,789.47

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $290,789.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00112684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012319 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

