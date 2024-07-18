Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 1,136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 186,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.58. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $15,061,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 252,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 393,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 226,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

