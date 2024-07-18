William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,124 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Lantheus worth $34,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of LNTH opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

