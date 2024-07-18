William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $23.70 Million Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WINA. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $409.92 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $330.25 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

