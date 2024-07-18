William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.76 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Inter Parfums worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

