William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,241,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $6,041,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

DFIN stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $2,618,956.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares in the company, valued at $73,543,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $2,618,956.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares in the company, valued at $73,543,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,213,360.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,899 shares of company stock worth $35,323,127. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.