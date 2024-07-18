William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

