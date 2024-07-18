William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $25.29 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 872,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in Antero Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Antero Resources by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

AR opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 3.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.