William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHO. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

