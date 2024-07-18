William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $207.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $214.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.