Windward (LON:WNWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.78) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s previous close.

Windward Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WNWD stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.14. Windward has a 1 year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £93.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,318.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Windward Company Profile

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

