Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,390 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Wintrust Financial worth $28,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

