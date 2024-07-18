WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.26

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 10606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $827.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $944,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

