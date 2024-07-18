Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.2839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

