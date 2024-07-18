WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 158,463 shares.The stock last traded at $48.37 and had previously closed at $47.27.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in WPP by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in WPP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in WPP by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 47,249 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

