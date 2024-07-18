Wrapped XDC (WXDC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $121,493.91

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $121,493.91 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 251,294,197 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 251,336,387.81648368. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03252795 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $163,142.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

