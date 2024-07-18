XYO Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $81.67 million and $774,252.05 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.02 or 1.00026462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072224 BTC.

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0062177 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $842,269.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

