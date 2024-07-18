Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Yduqs Participações Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
Yduqs Participações Company Profile
YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.
