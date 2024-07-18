Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 0.4%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 573.50 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 576.50 ($7.48). Approximately 476,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 941,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579 ($7.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 776 ($10.06) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Yellow Cake Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.75 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 617.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 640.65.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

