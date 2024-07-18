Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 0.4%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 573.50 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 576.50 ($7.48). Approximately 476,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 941,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579 ($7.51).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 776 ($10.06) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.