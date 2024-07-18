Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YELP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Yelp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YELP

Yelp Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE YELP opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.