Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLB. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CLB opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

