Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Standard Motor Products in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:SMP opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $705.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.