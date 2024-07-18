Zacks Research Comments on Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7 %

IRM opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $100.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

