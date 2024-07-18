Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

BKU stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

