Zacks Research Weighs in on Murphy USA Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.22. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $8.19 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUSA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA stock opened at $489.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $503.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

