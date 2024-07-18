Zega Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zega Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after buying an additional 402,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $10.29 on Thursday, reaching $277.83. 4,131,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,291. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

